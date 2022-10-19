Michael speaks with activist and political strategist Julie Roginsky about battling workplace harassment at Fox News and beyond. The pair discuss the dangers of NDAs, how the Dobbs decision will impact the midterm elections and what needs to change to equalize politics for men and women.
Check out Julie's podcast, Retaliation: https://www.spreaker.com/show/retaliation-with-julie-roginsky
And her work with Lift Our Voices: https://www.liftourvoices.org/
If you enjoyed this podcast, give us a rating on Apple Podcasts! Be sure to follow Julie on Twitter @julieroginsky, Michael @MichaelSteele and the podcast Twitter @steele_podcast.
Speaking Up: With Julie Roginsky
Oct 19, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
