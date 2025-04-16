Stephanie Ruhle: Only Trump Is Happy

Manufacturing orders are down, stocks are down, and mortgage rates are up. But Trump and his family are wealthier than they've ever been. He's got his Ponzi-like crypto scheme, his meme coin, and a boatload of big money types showing up at Mar-a-Lago trying to curry favors from him for some cold, hard cash. Meanwhile, Trump is play-acting like he has a strong hand, but he's begging China to make a deal. Plus, the administration is defunding science and our world-renowned medical centers to buy crypto. And the Abrego Garcia kidnapping and imprisonment has touched a nerve in surprising ways.
Stephanie Ruhle joins Tim Miller.
show notes
Chuck Grassley getting grilled at town hall over Abrego Garcia
WSJ story on Elon's 'legion of babies,' and their mothers (behind firewall)
Bloomberg on United Airlines having two profit scenarios because of the trade war (gifted)
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.