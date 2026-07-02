Stephen Miller Goes on Unhinged Rant After Supreme Court Loss

The Supreme Court left birthright citizenship intact, but the bigger story may be everything else it handed the Trump administration. Ben Parker and Adrian Carrasquillo are joined by the American Immigration Council's Michelle LaPointe and Todd Schulte from FWD.us to break down the Court's immigration rulings, what they mean for Temporary Protected Status asylum, and Trump's mass deportation agenda. They also react to Stephen Miller's explosive response to the birthright citizenship decision, the far-right rhetoric surrounding immigration, and explain why hundreds of thousands of immigrants could soon lose legal protections.



Read more from Adrian: https://www.thebulwark.com/s/huddled-masses

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