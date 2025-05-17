Happy Saturday!

Prayers for Saint Louis… My old neighborhood, the Central West End of Saint Louis, was torn up by yesterday’s powerful storms. Five (so far) are dead.

SrA Fortson Could've Been My Airman… At Grumpy Combat Veteran, Will Selber writes why his family deserves better.

Sign up for Jay Nordlinger’s Onward and Upward… Jay Nordlinger is somebody I have long read and enjoy reading. As I joined the TWS family, I did eventually get to meet him, and later work with him. His new Substack is one that I think you’ll find worthwhile. His “Impromptus” are what inspired earlier iterations of this newsletter.

Go read his very first offering there: Day One and Thereafter. And if you missed Jay with Mona Charen this week, be sure to catch up on their wonderful episode featuring some great Classical music selections:

The Dave and Busters Anomaly… A strange and twisty internet mystery. (PJ Vogt, Search Engine)

What do Republicans think about Trump accepting a $400 million jet from Qatar? Let’s just say they’re not exactly thrilled. (Republican Accountability Project)

