Susan Glasser: Our Grotesque, Corrupted Oligarchy

Tim Cook and the other tech titans who dined with bone saw murderer MBS—and who’ve given millions to Trump to knock down our history for his gilded ballroom—expect the people who use their products every day to protect American democracy, while they reap its benefits to freely act against the public’s interest. Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy is acting like an agent of the Russian government, and POTUS shows yet again that he is not a tough negotiator. Plus, Stephen Miller is spreading fear by design, Trump’s Epstein capitulation is still worth savoring, and Tim shares his postmortem on his Kamala interview.
The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser joins Tim Miller.
Susan and Peter Baker’s book, “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021”
