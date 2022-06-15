Rick Ungar joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss the January 6th hearings, the national gun control debate and the midterm elections. The pair debate whether Trump will be convicted of a crime at the end of the hearings, what is going to get people to vote during the midterms and how, for many, the importance of gas and food prices has surpassed the importance of democracy.
Takeaways from the January 6th Hearings: With Rick Ungar
Takeaways from the January 6th Hearings: With Rick Ungar
Jun 15, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
