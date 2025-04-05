Telling MAGA It's Raining (with Will Sommer)

Donald Trump is facing some headwinds. His staff accidentally leaked war plans to a reporter, and the promised price cuts are nowhere to be found. We check in with Biden-Trump voters on Signal-gate, and talk to Trump's base about whether they want him running for a third term, how they feel about the economy (which may surprise you), and the state of the MAGA media ecosystem. The Bulwark's MAGA-knower Will Sommer joins Sarah to sift through it all.

Leave a comment

show notes

By Will Sommer:

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade to now to listen without ads.