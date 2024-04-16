Michael Steele speaks with BBC Correspondent and bestselling author, Katty Kay. The pair discuss the abortion ban in Arizona, Kamala Harris and the challenges faced by women in power, how Biden can win over voters, the war in Gaza and the trial and death of OJ Simpson.
The American Way: With Katty Kay
Apr 16, 2024
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
