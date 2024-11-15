The decade is (nearly) 40% done, so why not take a quick look back and see what stands out (so far!).
Share this post
The Best Movies of the Decade (So Far!)
www.thebulwark.com
The Best Movies of the Decade (So Far!)
Nov 15, 2024
∙ Paid
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes