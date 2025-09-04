The Book and Movie 'Highest 2 Lowest' Is Based On

On this week’s episode, Alyssa has read King’s Ransom and Peter and Sonny have watched Akira Kurasawa’s High and Low, the two works Spike Lee’s new movie, Highest 2 Lowest, is based on. It’s hitting AppleTV+ this week, and we’re discussing it on the pod next week, so we thought we might take a gander at its source mater…
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes