Supporters of Kamala Harris put up posters in latino neighborhoods, October 14, 2024, in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

KAMALA HARRIS’S WHOLE CAMPAIGN was predicated on driving turnout in the big cities in the swing states: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Atlanta—plus, in an optimistic scenario, Charlotte, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Harris’s doable goal in her campaign’s plan was to get more votes in the big cities in 2024 than Biden got in 2020. The core of the strategy wasn’t to change voters’ minds or to win over swing constituencies—though there was some of that, too, especially in the suburbs. Rather, it was to generate massive raw vote totals in the large urban areas that traditionally favor Democrats.

IN THE DAYS AFTER SUCH a monumental defeat, Democrats must confront a hard truth: Voters of all kinds rejected us in all different ways and places. It might be comforting to conclude they did so because of one-time dynamics, like deep doubts about President Biden’s age, the Gaza war, inflation, a global anti-incumbent mood, and the insanely compressed timeline facing the Harris campaign.

NOBODY’S COMPLETELY SURPRISED by this week’s news, right? No one ever thought that a Trump 2.0 cabinet would be a klatch of normies. Still: Sheesh. Geez. Yikes. And Thursday afternoon brought the news that Trump wants Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the secretary of health and human services.

IN THIS CRUCIAL PERIOD between the election and the inauguration, opponents of the president-elect need to use every feasible lever of power to defeat Trump’s movement, lest the country fail. In this, they would be correcting a past mistake. The original response to Donald Trump’s rise was based on a strategic error. His critics and opponents thought he was an aberration, not a phenomenon—a recipe for quietism.

Happy Friday! CNN reports “Speaker Johnson says he’s going to request Ethics Committee not release Gaetz report.” Because of course. You get what you rooted for, though some expected reality to be different? Though I do appreciate the NY Post editorial board warning us about RFK, it is like Philip Morris warning us about the dangers of doing drugs.

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 Sam Fender - People Watching

TONIGHT: There’s Tyson v. Paul (Netflix) and weather-depending, you can enjoy the final super moon of 2024: The Full Beaver Moon. Also, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 13-0, so tune in if you can get it.

Tired: the Filibuster. Wired: the Hakabuster.

Meanwhile, in Missouri… Two cops have been busted for stealing nude photos from phones of women they pull over. (AP)

Influencers… are going ‘Full MAGA’ (The Cut) But the joke’s on them: It’s a garbage hat. Take it from me, a hat person.

The Gaetz of Hell… Trump mocks the Justice Department. We have to speak up.

“This is the accumulation of 60 years of hard work. Many of these watches hold great sentimental value!” Listening to a man (Rudy’s lawyer) narrate this hastily filmed video from a FedEx Kinkos is your Friday Moment of Zen. It really should be a meme.

30 Years since… the final broadcast went out of VOA Bethany Station (Fox19)

Senate Democrats Are Running Out of Time… to Pass a Shield Law to Protect Journalism (Wired)

Don’t call it a prison camp… Call it an RFK Jr. “Wellness Farm” (Neoscope)

More like Dick Van Dark… Dick Van Dyke Says He's Glad He "Won't Be Around" for Trump's Second Term (Vanity Fair)

