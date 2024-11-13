Playback speed
Attorney General Matt Gaetz!?

Donald Trump wants Matt Gaetz & Tulsi Gabbard in his cabinet.
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Nov 13, 2024
Sam Stein and Tim Miller react to Trump’s truly shocking pick for Attorney General, Florida man Matt Gaetz, as well as his merely genuinely-surprising choice of Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence.

Sam Stein
Tim Miller
