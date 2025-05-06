The Bulwark

The Comprehensive Guide to Trump’s Putin Fetish

Will Saletan's avatar
Will Saletan
May 06, 2025
Donald Trump’s obsession with Vladimir Putin is deeper—and creepier—than you think. From openly praising Putin’s strength, excusing Russian aggression, to shockingly siding with Russia over American intelligence, Trump’s bizarre fixation raises alarming questions. Will Saletan breaks down the full, disturbing timeline of Trump’s infatuation with Putin and how it continues to endanger Ukraine, America, and global stability.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

