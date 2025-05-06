The Comprehensive Guide to Trump’s Putin Fetish

Donald Trump’s obsession with Vladimir Putin is deeper—and creepier—than you think. From openly praising Putin’s strength, excusing Russian aggression, to shockingly siding with Russia over American intelligence, Trump’s bizarre fixation raises alarming questions. Will Saletan breaks down the full, disturbing timeline of Trump’s infatuation with Putin and how it continues to endanger Ukraine, America, and global stability.

