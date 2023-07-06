Michael is joined by Glenn Kirschner, former federal U.S army prosecutor, to discuss the political and legal circumstances regarding Donald Trump, The Supreme Court, and the cases surrounding them. They break down the imbalance and corruption that The Supreme Court engages in.
The Corruption of the Court: With Glenn Kirschner
Jul 06, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
