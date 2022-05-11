Michael Steele is joined by Lincoln Project Co-Founder Reed Galen to discuss the impact that overturning Roe v. Wade would have on Americans–Democrats and Republicans alike. The pair discuss the surge of people running for office who don't care about governing, the Lincoln Project's strategies for 2022 and how today's billionaires are often helping themselves more than helping others.
The Craft of Defending American Democracy: With Reed Galen
The Craft of Defending American Democracy: With Reed Galen
May 11, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
