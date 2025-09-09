The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle
The Delightfully Cranky 'Highest 2 Lowest'

Plus: Steven Spielberg wanted to direct a 'Call of Duty' movie, and you'll never guess what Activision said to him.
Sonny Bunch
Sep 09, 2025
‘Highest 2 Lowest’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter asked why Activision would turn down a chance to have Steven Spielberg direct a Call of Duty movie. Then they reviewed Highest 2 Lowest, the latest collaboration between Spike Lee and Denzel Washington. Spoiler: We all loved the score, which is apparently a controversial opinion in some quarters! (Also the rest of the movie is pretty good too.) Make sure to swing by Thursday for a bonus Spike Lee draft. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

