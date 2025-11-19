The Bulwark

We cannot let up. The Epstein victims and survivors have shown courage beyond all comprehension with their willingness to go public and demand justice. We owe it to them, no matter whose names are in the files, starting with the current president of the United States, Donald John Trump.

The display in the Oval Office yesterday was absolutely grotesque.

Trump belongs in The Hague.

America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has been shameful since Bush Sr. I know Iran gets all the press for being a state-sponsor of terror, but it pales in comparison to what the House of Saud has accomplished. Its deal with the Wahhabists was peace inside the kingdom in exchange for terror outside the kingdom. Hell, MILLIONS of Royal Family dollars have gone to the madrassas in Pakistan and Africa to radicalize young men into extremism. And as angry as I can be with Bush Sr, Clinton, Bush Jr, Obama, and even Biden for shaking MBS’ hand, yesterday was worse. Yesterday the “Never Forget” crowd conveniently forgot who attacked America. Yesterday, the crowd who is convinced that Mamdani is a terrorist sympathizer excused away a known terror sponsor and murderer. Pathetic.

