Michael speaks with social media phenomenon Joanne Carducci, AKA JoJoFromJerz. The pair discuss the power of using your voice to get to the nerve of the conversation and draw everyday people into politics, despite the trolls you'll inevitably piss off. They also discuss DeSantis' curriculum on slavery, MTG's unintentional endorsement of Joe Biden and what's driving suburban women voters.
The Everyday People of Politics: With JoJo From Jerz
Jul 26, 2023
