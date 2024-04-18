The Bulwark
The Fall of the Republican Party: With Chris Vance
Michael Steele speaks with former Washington State Party Chairman, Chris Vance about his new book, "The Fall of the Shining City: What Happened to the Republican Party. Why it Happened. And What Must Happen Now to Save American Democracy.” The pair discuss third parties and creating a new faction of the GOP, whether or not the GOP will return to being a party of Reagan and where the party goes moving forward.

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
