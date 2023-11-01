Michael speaks with historian Heather Cox Richardson about her new book, "Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America." The pair discuss Lincoln Republicanism, how the culture wars of the '90s set the tone for today and the role Biden's presidency has played in awakening democracy.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Democracy-Awakening-Notes-State-America-ebook/dp/B0BT4QFZRC
And her Substack newsletter here: https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/
The Future Is Unwritten: With Heather Cox Richardson
Nov 01, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
