Share post
The Ghost of Politics Past

A Very Special Episode.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Dec 23, 2024
81
8
It’s a giant, super-sized Monday edition—a Christmas miracle!

Sarah and JVL talk about John Fetterman’s heel turn. Then JVL pushes Sarah on the death penalty and Sarah pushes JVL on gay marriage.

And finally they talk about Elon Musk’s embrace of Germany’s AfD party. How could he not-see1 what those übermenschen are all about? Nothing to see here! Just two nice, blonde parents saluting over their adorable, blonde kinder. Or making a roof over their heads? Who can say!

The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
