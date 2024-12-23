The Ghost of Politics Past

It’s a giant, super-sized Monday edition—a Christmas miracle!

Sarah and JVL talk about John Fetterman’s heel turn. Then JVL pushes Sarah on the death penalty and Sarah pushes JVL on gay marriage.

And finally they talk about Elon Musk’s embrace of Germany’s AfD party. How could he not-see what those übermenschen are all about? Nothing to see here! Just two nice, blonde parents saluting over their adorable, blonde kinder. Or making a roof over their heads? Who can say!

