This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the complete absence of buzz about The Golden Globes and what that means for the state of moviegoing in general. Then the gang reviews Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, Licorice Pizza. And on a sad bonus episode, they pay tribute to a quartet of major talents who have recently passed: Sidney Poitier, Peter Bogdanovich, Betty White, and Bob Saget. If you enjoyed the show, share it with a friend!
Share this post
The Golden Globes Happened. Did Anyone Know or Care?
www.thebulwark.com
The Golden Globes Happened. Did Anyone Know or Care?
Plus: 'Licorice Pizza' reviewed.
Jan 11, 2022
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
The Golden Globes Happened. Did Anyone Know or Care?