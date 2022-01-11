The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The Golden Globes Happened. Did Anyone Know or Care?
The Golden Globes Happened. Did Anyone Know or Care?

Plus: 'Licorice Pizza' reviewed.
Sonny Bunch
Jan 11, 2022
This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the complete absence of buzz about The Golden Globes and what that means for the state of moviegoing in general. Then the gang reviews Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, Licorice Pizza. And on a sad bonus episode, they pay tribute to a quartet of major talents who have recently passed: Sidney Poitier, Peter Bogdanovich, Betty White, and Bob Saget. If you enjoyed the show, share it with a friend!

