🚨OVERTIME🚨

Yikes… FOX’s Greg Gutfeld says ICE shooting “was a set up” by the left but “they were hoping for a Black woman” (Media Matters)

Rob Manfred needs to retire… Getting rid of the leagues and going geographic? Retire already! (Yahoo Sports)

Congrats to Myles Garrett… Who set the new NFL season sack record, and I got to see it here in the Queen City.

An American and Her Novel… Jay Nordlinger has a conversation with Linda Chavez about her book, The Silver Candlesticks.

Even Democrats who disagree can learn from Zohran Mamdani… At Flux, New York Times contributor and long-time city politics observer Elizabeth Spiers joins Matthew Sheffield on how Mamdani is pointing ways forward for his party.

This week’s Discussion Prompt: What was the best New Year’s resolution you actually kept? And if resolutions aren’t your thing, what’s one small change you made that turned out to matter?

