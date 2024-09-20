The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The Issue-Driven Thriller
0:00
-13:30

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

The Issue-Driven Thriller

Sonny Bunch
Sep 20, 2024
∙ Paid
Share
‘The Beekeeper’ kind of counts?

On this week’s bonus episode, we try to highlight a.) action movies that b.) have a policy-based raison d'être. It’s harder than we thought it would be!

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
'Rebel Ridge,' a Movie with a Message
  Sonny Bunch
The Messy 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'
  Sonny Bunch
2024 Awards Season Preview
  Sonny Bunch
Revisiting 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  Sonny Bunch
Looking Back on 'Obamacore'
  Sonny Bunch
Should You 'Blink Twice'?
  Sonny Bunch
'Alien,' the Oddest Franchise
  Sonny Bunch