The Most Consequential Failure of Recent Times

Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
,
Linda Chavez
, and
David Frum
Jun 29, 2024
Transcript

The Atlantic's David Frum joins to discuss the debate debacle and what comes next? Can Biden be persuaded to drop out? Also, a look at two Supreme Court cases.

Highlights / Lowlights 

David: Slain Gazan named as Doctors Without Borders staffer was Islamic Jihad rocket maker (Times of Israel)

Mona: Gaza Chief’s Brutal Calculation: Civilian Bloodshed Will Help Hamas (WSJ)

Linda: 4.1 million migrants: Where they’re from, where they live in the U.S. (WaPo)

Bill: France is facing an election like no other. Here’s how it works and what comes next. (AP)

Damon: Same-Sex Relations, Marriage Still Supported by Most in U.S. (Gallup)

Damon Linker
David Frum
Linda Chavez
Mona Charen
