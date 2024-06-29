The Most Consequential Failure of Recent Times

The Atlantic's David Frum joins to discuss the debate debacle and what comes next? Can Biden be persuaded to drop out? Also, a look at two Supreme Court cases.
Highlights / Lowlights
David: Slain Gazan named as Doctors Without Borders staffer was Islamic Jihad rocket maker (Times of Israel)
Mona: Gaza Chief’s Brutal Calculation: Civilian Bloodshed Will Help Hamas (WSJ)
Linda: 4.1 million migrants: Where they’re from, where they live in the U.S. (WaPo)
Bill: France is facing an election like no other. Here’s how it works and what comes next. (AP)
Damon: Same-Sex Relations, Marriage Still Supported by Most in U.S. (Gallup)