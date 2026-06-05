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The Most Important Research Project in American Political Journalism

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Brendan Harnett take on the most important research project in American political journalism: documenting every time Donald Trump has publicly lost his mind over how handsome a man is.

After over 100 documented instances, it's fair to say we have a pattern on our hands. The president cannot stop slow-panning across a room full of guys and narrating what he sees. We're not here to judge. We're here to document

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