The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The New Literalism
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:46
-15:46

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

The New Literalism

Sonny Bunch
Mar 14, 2025
∙ Paid
Share
The Brutalist? More like The Literalist, amirite? (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s bonus episode, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter discuss The New Literalism, a trend decried by Harvard professor Namwali Serpell in the New Yorker.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Why 'Mickey 17' Just Doesn't Work
  Sonny Bunch
Some Weekend Reading
  Sonny Bunch
'Anora' Sweeps the Oscars
  Sonny Bunch
Traversing 'The Gorge'
  Sonny Bunch
Bond's Brave New World
  Sonny Bunch
The Next Gen of Movie Stars?
  Sonny Bunch
The Quiet Terror of 'I'm Still Here'
  Sonny Bunch