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Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
5h

I was never so happy to be wrong. I had all but given up on my state (WI) and resigned myself to watching a Hong victory party last night. Evidently enough people paused just long enough to see that there was no pathway forward with the far left fork in the road.

It was also a good night for outgoing Governor Evers and his legacy, helping his candidate over the finish line and validating his message.

And, yet again, though some will not want to hear it, it is a reminder that relying on young people in particular to turn out en masse and make a big difference is fool's gold. For all of the idealism and enthusiasm of the most faithful among them, too many are simply unreliable to match what they do to what they say and think.

So, it is a good morning for those with a left agenda but not an irrational one. Still, there is much work to do. Crowley needs to introduce himself on a larger scale -- an opportunity in some ways, but also something of a drain of his time and energy away from other necessary campaigning. He also must bring the factions on the left together and create a united front, not an easy task by any means. And after regrouping, the dark forces on the right will hit him hard, on every imaginable front -- and don't think that some subtle racism won't come into play by people and groups that DJT has only emboldened over the past decade to speak out and foment prejudice-based discord.

Nevertheless the pure spring water in Wisconsin tastes a little sweeter this morning. Enjoy the moment, but then roll up the sleeves and quickly make the campaign not only about Tiffany's extreme baggage and DJT's many failures, but also what viable game plan the Democrats have to make our lives better and retake the state legislature with the best opportunity to do so in a decade and a half. We are back in a game that we feared we had lost. Now let's go for the win.

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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
5h

Two people have reasons to celebrate this morning: David Crowley and Ann Selzer.

Selzer's polling in November of 2024 showing Harris narrowly beating Trump in Iowa looks pretty good compared with this summer's polling in Wisconsin.

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