The Oldest President in History Is Acting His Age

Sam Stein's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sam Stein and Sonny Bunch
Jan 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Sonny Bunch take on new reporting on Donald Trump’s health—from repeated cognitive tests and confusing medical disclosures to visible signs of aging and a White House press operation that won’t give straight answers.

Read the WSJ article: https://www.wsj.com/us-news/as-signs-of-aging-emerge-trump-responds-with-defiance-769c5dcd

