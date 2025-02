Colorado Governor Jared Polis is showing how to govern in the age of Trump. He’s normal and actually getting things done for his people. Polis joined Tim Miller on stage at Principles First to talk about his record and what comes next.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.