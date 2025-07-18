The Bulwark

The Bulwark

We Can't Stop Laughing At Billionaire Bill Ackman's Horrible Pro-Tennis Debut

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Benjamin Parker
Jul 18, 2025
∙ Paid
24
6
JVL and Ben Parker break down the bizarre and cringeworthy saga of billionaire investor Bill Ackman playing in a professional tennis tournament. Despite having no prior pro matches and being 59 years old, Ackman secured a spot in the Newport Hall of Fame Challenger event, thanks to a wildcard invite from former tennis pro Jack Sock. Ackman's poor performance, dumping serves, and hitting wildly off-target shots, was both painful and hilarious.

Beyond the comedy, they emphasize the real issue: Ackman took a spot from a legitimate, hardworking player trying to climb the ranks in a brutally competitive system. This as a case study in billionaire entitlement, comparing it to fantasy camp for the ultra-rich and even likening Ackman to a “Make-A-Wish” recipient for grown men with money and delusions.

This post is for paid subscribers

