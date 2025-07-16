Trump Plays Economic Arsonist Again

Sam Stein is joined by Ben Walsh to discuss Donald Trump’s threats to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the market’s drastic reaction to his back and forth, and how he seems to be forgetting that it was him who originally appointed him Fed Chair.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.