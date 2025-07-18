Tim Miller and Sam Stein take on the bizarre and troubling new Wall Street Journal story about Donald Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein. The note—complete with suggestive drawings and a cryptic reference to “secrets”—raises uncomfortable questions about Trump’s relationship with Epstein, while Trump’s frantic attempts at damage control only add fuel to the fire.
Trump’s Creepy Epstein Friendship Exposed by WSJ
Jul 18, 2025
Audio
