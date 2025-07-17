Why Was Comey’s Daughter Fired?

Tim and Sarah take on the abrupt firing of Maurene Comey, a top sex crimes prosecutor and daughter of former FBI Director James Comey. Comey was instrumental in taking down both Jeffrey Epstein AND Sean “Diddy” Combs, and her firing stinks of political retribution and makes the Epstein scandal even worse.

