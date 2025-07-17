The Bulwark

Why Was Comey’s Daughter Fired?

Tim Miller
and
Sarah Longwell
Jul 17, 2025
∙ Paid
Tim and Sarah take on the abrupt firing of Maurene Comey, a top sex crimes prosecutor and daughter of former FBI Director James Comey. Comey was instrumental in taking down both Jeffrey Epstein AND Sean “Diddy” Combs, and her firing stinks of political retribution and makes the Epstein scandal even worse.

