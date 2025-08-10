Taking Trump’s Speech Crackdown to Court (w/ Conor Fitzpatrick)

The Trump administration is trying to deport foreign students for doing nothing more than speaking their minds — attending protests, writing editorials, voicing opinions the government doesn’t like. It’s a direct attack on the First Amendment, and FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) is taking them to court.

Sarah Longwell talks with FIRE attorney Conor Fitzpatrick about the lawsuit, the students targeted, and why this fight matters for everyone’s free speech—citizen or not.

