Trump Loyalists Learn What ‘America First’ Really Means

Tim Miller serves up a double dose of Schadenfreude Saturday. Two die-hard MAGA businessmen just got a taste of their own politics — and it’s not going down easy.

First, the Trump Burger chain owner in Texas who plastered his restaurants with MAGA merch… and now faces deportation. Next is Josh Smith, a Montana knife maker who mocked companies for whining about tariffs — until those same tariffs jacked up his costs.

