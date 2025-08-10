Bill Kristol and Lauren Egan explore the high-stakes political season ahead with redistricting battles, leadership questions, and the names to watch for 2028. Plus they size up this year’s Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Bulwark on Sunday: Is a Generational Fight Brewing for the Dems?
Aug 10, 2025
