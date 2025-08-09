The Bulwark

Colin Allred on How Democrats Can Win in Texas

Aug 09, 2025
Colin Allred joins Lauren Egan to talk about the Texas redistricting fight, his 2026 Senate campaign with potential rivals Beto O'Rourke and James Talarico with lessons from his race against Ted Cruz, and why Democrats can win over working-class voters with authenticity.

