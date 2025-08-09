Your Tax Dollars Fund Environmental Collapse (w/ Michael Grunwald)

Jonathan Cohn talks with We Are Eating the Earth author Michael Grunwald about how food and farming are wrecking our planet. From beef and biofuels to fake meat and Florida politics, it’s a climate crisis hiding in plain sight.

Read more from Michael Grunwald in We Are Eating the Earth and The Swamp.

