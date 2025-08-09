The Bulwark

Your Tax Dollars Fund Environmental Collapse (w/ Michael Grunwald)

Aug 09, 2025
Jonathan Cohn talks with We Are Eating the Earth author Michael Grunwald about how food and farming are wrecking our planet. From beef and biofuels to fake meat and Florida politics, it’s a climate crisis hiding in plain sight.

Hungry for more? Read more from Michael Grunwald in We Are Eating the Earth and The Swamp.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

