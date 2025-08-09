The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
2

Alan Dershowitz Melts Down Over...Pierogies? (w/ Max Tani)

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Aug 09, 2025
∙ Paid
4
2
Share

Alan Dershowitz tried again—and failed again!—to get served at a Martha’s Vineyard pierogi stand. Sam Stein and Semafor's Max Tani take on the bizarre farmers’ market showdown and why it's blowing up online.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture