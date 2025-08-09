Pete Hegseth Shares Video About Ending Women’s Right to Vote, “Submission” to Men

Tim Miller breaks down Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent re-tweet of a Christian nationalist interview, praising a pastor opposing women’s right to vote and promoting their submission to men. It begs the question why Hegseth is focused on this, and restoring confederate statues, rather than many of the global events that should be occupying his time as Secretary of Defense.

