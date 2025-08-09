The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
52
61

Pete Hegseth Shares Video About Ending Women’s Right to Vote, “Submission” to Men

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Aug 09, 2025
52
61
Share
Transcript

Tim Miller breaks down Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent re-tweet of a Christian nationalist interview, praising a pastor opposing women’s right to vote and promoting their submission to men. It begs the question why Hegseth is focused on this, and restoring confederate statues, rather than many of the global events that should be occupying his time as Secretary of Defense.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture