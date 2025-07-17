The Bulwark

Trump-Epstein Scandal About To Get Far Worse, WSJ Report Imminent

Jul 17, 2025
Tim Miller unpacks Oliver Darcy's reporting on the Wall Street Journal's upcoming story detailing Donald Trump's past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and Trump's alleged efforts to suppress the article.

Oliver Darcy's article, Trump's WSJ Epstein Fury

