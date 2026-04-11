The Podcast Wars

JVL and Sarah discuss the failed ceasefire, Melania’s bizarre Epstein pre-denial, and the growing rift between Trump and “America First” heavyweights like Tucker, Megyn, Candace, and Alex Jones. Is this just another performative feud, or the start of something real? And as AI muddies reality itself, what happens when nobody believes anything anymore?



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