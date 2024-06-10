Recently in The Bulwark:

(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

JUST A FEW DAYS AGO, we were being told that twelve anonymous New Yorkers and Justice Juan Merchan had elected Donald Trump. That Americans everywhere will vote for him solely on the basis of a guilty verdict. That folks who had been on the fence about Trump, and even critical of him, were going to be so outraged that they would decisively back him. The supposed injustice of the case and the verdict, you see, would prove disqualifying for Biden so that Trump will shine in comparison. Apparently, having his first felony conviction under his belt renders Trump more commander-in-chief-worthy than ever.

MATTHEW D. TAYLOR: What the Appeal to Heaven Flag Really Means

LAST MONTH, NEWS BROKE that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito had flown a white flag with an evergreen tree and the inscription “An Appeal to Heaven” at his beach house last summer. This came days after the revelation that an upside-down American flag had been flown at the Alito residence in January 2021, following the riot in the U.S. Capitol. Alito has claimed that his wife was responsible for both flags and that their political associations were unknown to him.

I HUNTED SIRAJUDDIN HAQQANI for nearly twenty years. In 2008, I sparred with his fighters in Kapisa in northeastern Afghanistan. In 2012, he murdered Afghan allies of mine as they went to visit a bazaar just because they had talked to me. In 2014, the Afghan general I advised lost hundreds of sources who had tried to infiltrate the Haqqani network. The pictures of their mutilated bodies are forever ingrained in my mind. But it wasn’t until America’s final year in Afghanistan that I understood the man. That’s because I started listening to the Afghans in senior roles. They, as always, were my teachers.

Also from Will Selber:

🚨OVERTIME🚨

The Alexandria Waterfront, June 8th, 2024.

Happy Monday! And happy “National Ballpoint Pen Day” to those who observe. Hope your weekend was fun! We went out and about in the old neighborhood (Alexandria) and watched some historic Bananaball at Fenway on TV. Also, how about those Cleveland Guardians?

No one is above the law… Not even the President. A new ad from our friends at Republicans for the Rule of Law.

Rudy’s new mugshot… “America’s Mayor” can’t even look us in the eye.

Beyond a reasonable doubt… Trump's criminal conviction matters politically, write Dennis Aftergut and Donald Ayer at Salon.

Black Republican… The tragic evolution of the Republican Party can be seen in the way it has failed Black America, by Steward Beckham.

Flags in Atkinson, Neb., wave for America… and for my father, by Megan McArdle (WaPo).

Dead journalists. In memory of those who were killed in this war, and in honor of Ukraine’s national Journalist’s Day this week, this is our profile of the life and death of Maks Levin, by Tim Mak (The Counteroffensive).

In support of a lawless ex-president… Hawley and Schmitt vow not to do their jobs, by Lynn Schmidt (Post-Dispatch).

Kirkland & Ellis, the country’s largest law firm by revenue… has been sued over a sweeping data breach that impacted some 2,600 companies (Bloomberg Law).

Trump loyalist pushes ‘post-Constitutional’ vision… for second term (WaPo). Which reminds me of this explanation of Trumpian bullshit denials from Radley Balko. They will try to do this, Project 2025. All of it.

Why he went into space… without a rope (Phil Edwards).

Take A Breath… During insane times, it's your duty to stay sane, argues Matt Labash 🔐.

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.