Happy Saturday!

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

The President’s Propagandists Will Saletan · Apr 17 ONE OF THE AUTHORITARIAN PRACTICES Donald Trump has brought to America is propaganda. Every government lies now and then, but authoritarian regimes go further. They don’t… Read full story

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown

SAVE THE DATE(S)! and I’ll see you in Chicago and Nashville.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Easter weekend… To those who observe, and likewise to those who celebrate Passover. We have a bunch of family in town and are enjoying the city and its new traditions.

Like I said in Friday’s Morning Shots, this weekend marks the halfway point of Spring Break. Many of us have kids, so if you see somebody subbing on a show or on a newsletter, that’s why. For those parents out there, please enjoy this monologue from John Mulaney’s Everybody’s Live.

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 Sam Fender - ‘People Watching’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Don't dishonor the legacies of Lincoln and Reagan… by lumping them in with Trump, argues Phil Heimlich in the Cincinnati Enquirer.

When the second Trump White House promises to do something lawless — they mean it… At MSNBC, Anthony L. Fisher argues: ‘This administration hasn't been constrained by the Constitution or the Supreme Court — and no one in America is immune from being targeted.’

Apparently… You can attempt to trademark something as vague as “beef tallow fries.”

Leave a comment

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.