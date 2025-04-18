Playback speed
Senator Confirms Abrego Garcia Alive, While Bukele Makes Sick Jokes

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Apr 18, 2025
∙ Paid
11
12
Share

Tim Miller takes on the latest developments with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, with photos confirming Senator Van Hollen was granted a meeting after demanding access for Garcia to legal counsel, and confronting Bukele’s regime on international human rights violations. Meanwhile, El Salvador’s President Bukele turned the moment into a sickening pr…

