The Rage Is Real. Liberal Voters Could Oust Dem Incumbent in 2026

Sam Stein speaks with Lauren Egan about the potential for Democrats to face their own Tea Party movement that could oust their incumbents for not doing enough to stop Donald Trump.

Morning Shots: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/democrats-are-about-to-eat-their

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.