Share
14
5

The Rage Is Real. Liberal Voters Could Oust Dem Incumbent in 2026

Tim Miller
Feb 28, 2025
∙ Paid
14
5
Sam Stein speaks with Lauren Egan about the potential for Democrats to face their own Tea Party movement that could oust their incumbents for not doing enough to stop Donald Trump.

Morning Shots: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/democrats-are-about-to-eat-their

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
