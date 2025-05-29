Bongino Melts Down on Fox. Can’t Handle Real Job?

Former podcast host turned Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino publicly melted down on Fox, overwhelmed by the reality of investigative work. Unable to prove his MAGA conspiracy theories, he's facing backlash from supporters.

