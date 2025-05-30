Trump's Big Beautiful Trade Wars Are Going Off The Rails

Sam Stein is joined by Greta Peisch, former General Counsel for the U.S. Trade Representative, to explain the latest legal developments in Trump’s tariff policies, including a court ruling challenging his use of emergency powers to impose broad trade restrictions, and how the ongoing legal uncertainty could affect future negotiations.

