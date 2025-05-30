Trump Throws Multi-Billion Dollar Tantrum

Sam Stein and Will Saletan discuss Trump’s $20 billion demand in lawsuit against CBS over 60 Minutes' interview edit of Kamala Harris, and the bizarre legal claims and plaintiffs behind it.

